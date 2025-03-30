42,919 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $26,593,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 962,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 874,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $22,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

