56,200 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,317,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,008,000 after buying an additional 413,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $37,359.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,068.48. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

