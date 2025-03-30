American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 154,864 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

