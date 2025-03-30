American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 58,982 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in First Busey by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Busey by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Busey Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,173.75. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.