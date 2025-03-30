American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,348 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

