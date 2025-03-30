American Century Companies Inc. Buys 39,686 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 620,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 263,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,572,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

