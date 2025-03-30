American Century Companies Inc. Buys 41,823 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4117 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

