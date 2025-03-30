American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

