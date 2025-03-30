American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.87% of S&T Bancorp worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

