American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.22 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Navient by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 247,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 151,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 119,317 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.82 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

