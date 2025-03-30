American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1,277.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Teleflex worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

