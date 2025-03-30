American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1,131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of TriNet Group worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,581,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 162,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE TNET opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.