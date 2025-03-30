American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,230 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

