American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 6,947 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of UFP Industries worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

