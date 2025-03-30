American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,146 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $202.09 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average of $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

