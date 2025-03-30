American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.44 and a 12-month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.