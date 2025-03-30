American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 403,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

