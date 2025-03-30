American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 430.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 943,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after buying an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4,342.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

KIM opened at $20.94 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

