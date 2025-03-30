American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Li Auto worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.4 %

LI stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

