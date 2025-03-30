American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,723 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Super Group were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,462,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Super Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGHC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

SGHC stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

