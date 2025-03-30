American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. The trade was a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.