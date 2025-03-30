American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,610 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.