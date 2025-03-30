American Century Companies Inc. Sells 194,320 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,320 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of World Kinect worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get World Kinect alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WKC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $50,707,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,254.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 164,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,750 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WKC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Kinect

Insider Activity

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.