American Century Companies Inc. Sells 37,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.