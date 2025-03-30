American Century Companies Inc. Sells 738,482 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,482 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $851.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

