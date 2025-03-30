BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,641,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 644,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.72% of BorgWarner worth $815,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

