British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

BTI stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

