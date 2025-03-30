Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Caleres by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Down 3.4 %

CAL opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $581.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.