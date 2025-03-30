Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.