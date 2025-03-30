Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in FOX by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of FOX by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

FOX stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

