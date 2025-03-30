Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,005 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $814,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $442,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

GRPN stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $749.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

