Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

