CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of CVB Financial worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 1,009,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,483,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

