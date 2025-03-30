Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Daktronics worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

