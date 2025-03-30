Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

