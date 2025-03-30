Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exponent alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 342,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.