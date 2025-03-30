FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $174,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,474,000 after buying an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.