GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 38,689,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,160% from the average session volume of 3,070,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Trading Down 24.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.14.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.