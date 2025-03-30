Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.48. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 2,534,162 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

