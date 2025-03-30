Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,083,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $848,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.