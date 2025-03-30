HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 36,875 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,609,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

CATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

NYSE:CATX opened at $2.20 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

