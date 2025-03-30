IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Lessened by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in IDACORP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $120.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

