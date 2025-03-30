Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Informatica by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after buying an additional 2,662,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 826.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,324,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 311,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

