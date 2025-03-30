Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.45. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

