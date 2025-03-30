iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

