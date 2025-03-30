iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEUR stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

