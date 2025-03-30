JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

