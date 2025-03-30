KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

