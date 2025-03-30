KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 over the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.