KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 610,398 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Trading Down 3.6 %

CNK opened at $24.82 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.